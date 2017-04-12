(DEARBORN HEIGHTS) - The family of a 3-year old girl who died at a Dearborn Heights Head Start program has filed a $10 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit from Tabatha Kerr names the school, St. Albert the Great, the Detroit Archdiocese and the Wayne Metro Head Start as defendants.

Lilliana Kerr was killed in January by a piece of falling equipment at a school.

According to police, the girl was at recess with other children when the picnic table that folded into the wall fell on her. The attorney representing the family claims the table was part of a recall. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the gym of the head-start school at Parker and Annapolis.

According to police, school officials helped get the table off of the girl. She was taken to Oakwood Beaumont hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The attorney will lay out details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Thursday.