Family raising money for victim of wrong-way I-75 crash

(WXYZ) - The family of one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way crash on I-75 is raising money.

Cameron Davis was one of two victims who survived the accident and is in critical condition. His family is raising money to help get a vehicle for the family. Their vehicle was lost in the crash.

According to the GoFundMe, Davis will also have to undergo multiple surgeries after the accident.

Leanna Custard, 34, was killed when she was driving down the wrong way of I-75 after leaving Greektown Casino. She struck a 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette, killing 23-year-old Karl Hawkins and 21-year-old Elijah Holden.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.