Family wants answers after loved one dies in Wayne County Jail

(WXYZ) - An inmate at the Wayne County Jail is now dead and his family wants to know why. They believe William Adams may have been murdered.

Wayne County Undersheriff Dan Pfannes said Adams hanged himself. He was found unresponsive by officers on Saturday in his cell in the mental health unit of the jail.

Adams, 35, died Monday after being taken off life support.

"I don't know nothing yet," said Sallie Schultz, who told Action News that Adams is the youngest of her three sons. "Nobody's called to apologize."

Schultz visited her son on Sunday at Detroit's Receiving Hospital after two Wayne County Sheriff's deputies came to her home. Schultz was told by doctors that her son was brain dead.

The 35-year old father of an 8-year old girl had been in the Wayne County Jail for three days after violating probation.

"If he was going to do it would have been an OD (overdose), he wouldn't have hung himself, he wouldn't have never hung him, he wouldn't have done that to his daughter," Schultz insisted.

Adams had battled drug addiction and had an extensive criminal record, according to records with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Detroit Police homicide investigates deaths of inmates at the jail. Pfannes said that investigation is underway. In addition, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is conducting its own internal investigation to make sure protocols were inside the jail.

"This individual was by himself," said Pfannes. "He had been monitored by officers and it's our firm belief that he took his own life."