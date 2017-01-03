M-59 eastbound in Pontiac reopens after fatal accident

(WXYZ) - A fatal accident closed M-59 eastbound in Pontiac for hours Tuesday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

The lanes were shut down between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke. They have since reopened.

The sheriff's office says the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was heading westbound on M-59 when they crossed the median and was struck by a Cadillac going eastbound. The trailblazer then reportedly struck another vehicle.

The Trailblazer caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

