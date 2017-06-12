FBI searching for 'Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit' who robbed Michigan store

(WXYZ) - The FBI is searching for a man they're calling the "Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit" who robbed several dollar stores nationwide, including a store in Michigan.

According to the FBI, there have been at least nine robberies since December 2016 in a cross-country spree that spreads New York to Idaho.

The man enters the dollar store around closing time, pulls out a weapon and tells employees to remove cash from the register and store safes. He then forces them into a back room and takes their cell phones to stop them from calling police.

He also pulls out a stun-gun type weapon or pepper spray, according to the FBI.

The FBI said he may have first-hand knowledge of how Dollar Tree stores operate, which account for most of the robberies.

He hit stores in Wappinger Falls and north Greenbush, New York; Madison Township, Michigan, which is just south of Adrian in Lenawee County; Manitowoc, Wisconsin; Lincoln, Nebraska; America Fork, Utah, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming and Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

He is described as a white male, 50 to 65 years old, between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall weighing about 200 pounds. He has white or light-colored, neatly-trimmed hair, short and a mustache.

He is believed to be driving a newer model, silver or gray Dodge Charger with a rear spoiler.

The FBI says he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip here.