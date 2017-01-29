Federal judge blocks Trump immigration order

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of seven countries who have already arrived in the U.S. or who are in transit.

The decision blocks part of President Donald Trump's executive order, which barred citizens from those seven countries from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

New York City's Kennedy Airport became a scene of anguish Saturday for relatives of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Trump's travel ban.

Lawyers and advocates working at the airport say they didn't have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights.

Yosre Ghaled was among about a dozen distraught people waiting at a terminal Saturday to see if loved ones would be released or deported. She says her mother-in-law's sister had been detained.

The 67-year-old Yemeni citizen had flown to the U.S. to live with family because she is sick from heart problems and diabetes.

Two members of congress joined hundreds of protesters at the airport, demonstrating against the detentions.