Feng Shui inside your home for Chinese New Year

(WXYZ) - The Chinese New Year starts Saturday! It is the Year of the Rooster and it is time to feng shui your home and life.

Mary Liz Curtin is the owner of the Show at Leon and Lulu in CLawson. nIt's a cafe and furniture decor store.

They host many workshops, including one with Dennis Fairchild, a feng shui expert.

"He has been doing astrology, all sorts of Chinese magic for many, many years, so he really knows about Feng Shui, Chinese astrology, the Chinese New Year," she said. "This year is the year of the rooster. The rooster is the big deal in the barnyard, he's loud, he's proud."

You celebrate in your home and in your life to bring good fortune.

"It's a great year to bring in pictures of that big strong rooster into your house. It's a great year to add fish, goldfish are fabulous in the house, very lucky."

Mary Liz also says to spruce up three areas of your home, the kitchen, main entry and garden, that includes bringing the outdoors in.

She explained, "Bring in a lot of flowers, bring in fresh plants, even faux flowers. All of that will add to your success in the year of the rooster."

To feng shui your life, Mary Liz suggests:

* Hard work will pay off

* Love gets flirtatious

* Care more about your appearance

* Have better morning ritual

"It's a great year to start nicer, calmer morning traditions, perhaps a cup of tea in a pretty mug."

And she added, "We expect to see people who work hard, will see success in 2017."

The Dennis Fairchild workshop is Wednesday at 6pm at:

The Show at Leon & Lulu

96 W. 14 Mile Road

Clawson, MI