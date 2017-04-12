Fiat Chrysler unveils 707 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, fastest ever

(WXYZ) - The fasted Jeep ever was unveiled at the New York Auto Show.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has 707 horsepower and can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Jeep says this makes it the quickest SUV.

“Long recognized as the full-size SUV capability leader, Jeep Grand Cherokee is now the most powerful and quickest SUV as well, with the introduction of our new 707-horsepower Trackhawk,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology.”

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is built at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant and is expected to arrive in Jeep showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2017.