Final day of the North American International Auto Show is Sunday

(WXYZ) - Sunday is your last opportunity to see the 2017 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

The auto show runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday with no admittance after 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the auto show welcomed 116,206 attendees to Cobo with the help of spring weather. People going to the auto show can also visit the Meridian Winter Blast for free with a hand stamp from the auto show.

Tickets for the show are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 7-12. Kids 6 and under are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, visit naias.com.