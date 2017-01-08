Final suspect in gas station shooting turns himself in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The final suspect in the deadly gas station shooting has turned himself in to police.

Police said Derrick Everson turned himself into the Detroit Detention Center on Sunday. It's one day after Kyrell Alonzo turned himself into police.

Joseph Lucas, 26, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting. He was arraigned on first degree murder and felony firearm charges on Saturday.

It is believed Lucas drove Alonzo and Everson to the gas station, where they got into an argument with 22-year-old Javon Perry on Thursday morning. He ran off but was shot several times.