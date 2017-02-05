Fire crews still investigating massive fire at Southfield apartment complex

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Southfield fire crews are continuing to investigate a massive fire at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire at Carnegie Park Apartments destroyed 20 of the 40 units at the apartments. It went up in flames on Friday morning.

In all, at least 40 people have been displace, and at least three pets were rescued by personnel. There was no loss of human life or injuries to firefighters.

According to the fire department, a dog was killed during the fire.

We're told the fire was well established before the first call was made to 911 and reported at 11:53 a.m. Just six minutes later the first engine was on site.

There were 86 firefighters in all fighting the fire, including 14 Southfield firefighters who came in during off hours to assist. Other departments on scene included Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Royal Oak, West Bloomfield, Waterford, Farmington Hills, Novi and Commerce Township.

On Monday, fire crews will go back to the complex to investigate, demolish and insure no hot spots remain in the complex.