Energetic toddler? Fisher Price shows off exercise bike for kids at CES in Las Vegas

Alexandra Bahou
8:10 AM, Jan 5, 2017

(WXYZ) - It's a new toy from Fisher Price that will have kids pedaling during playtime. 

The Think and Learn Smart Cycle aims to combine the best of both worlds: technology that kids gravitate toward, and physical activity.

Yes, it essentially looks like a fun exercise bike for kids.

Fisher Price says in a news release that it's Bluetooth-enabled and works with a tablet and certain smart TVs. 

Special apps encourage children to use the cycle as a remote control of sorts to play a variety of games.
Those games, according to fisher price, are geared toward helping them learn skills in topics like literacy, math and science.

The Think and Learn Smart Cycle is being shown off at CES and it's set to go on sale this fall for about $150.

 

