Flint residents express frustration with effort to rid the city's water supply of lead.

(WXYZ) - Flint residents criticized the slow progress being made by state and federal officials charged with getting the lead out of the city's water supply.

At a meeting Wednesday, residents expressed frustration as environmental officials outlined efforts to end the water crisis that has plagued the city for nearly two years.

"I got kids that are sick! My teeth are falling out! My son's leg is hurt and this is all you guys have to say! You guys have no solutions!," yelled one man who was removed from the meeting.

Over the past year, investigations have snared high-ranking state officials at the center of the crisis. State and federal lawmakers have approved millions to replace tainted service lines and treat the sick.

But with thousands of homes still not tested for lead, the city's water czar warned the crisis will continue for years.

"We can talk about the $25 million from the state and $100 million from the federal government, but that would not be enough to do all this," said Mike McDaniel, who was appointed by Governor Rick Snyder last year.

McDaniel said that are about 19,000 homes that need to be tested for lead. Areas with the highest concentrations of lead and large populations of children and the elderly are the priority.

In the meantime, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver vowed to keep state and federal environmental officials on their toes.

"We're going to hold them accountable because we're not going through this again," Weaver said.