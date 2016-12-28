Ford reveals next generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous vehicle

(WXYZ) - It's a historic day for the Ford Motor Company as it unveiled a new Ford Fusion that will drive itself.



The car will be on display at the North American International Auto Show next month.



The goal is for you to be able to ride in an autonomous car by 2021. Ford says they first will be used for ride sharing and ride hailing services.



The automaker posted a video on YouTube to show it off. It has built 30 of the test models. They are next generation Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous vehicles that use sensors and software to drive themselves.



This comes 3 years after the automaker hit the road with its first autonomous research vehicle.

The automaker is still making adjustments to the sensor technology. It uses 3D maps, and radar and camera sensors that scan the area where the car is driving - and send information to the vehicle's brain in the trunk.



There several computers generate 1 terabyte of data an hour. To put that into perspective -- that is more than the average person would use in cell phone data in 45 years.



Chris Brewer, the chief program engineer of Ford Autonomous Development, says the goal is to make a car safer without a driver.



Ford says it plans to have 90 cars on the road being tested next year.