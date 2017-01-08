Ford unveils all-new 2018 F-150 pickup

(WXYZ) - On the first day of press days at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Ford is announcing the new 2018 Ford F-150 pickup, calling it "even tough, even smarter and even more capable than ever."

The pickup is the latest in the aluminum-alloy bodied that was first introduced three years ago. The official unveiling will happen Monday at the auto show.

It features new front and rear styling and advanced technologies that include pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and improved engines.

Those new engines are a 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gas engines.

“Truck customers are constantly looking to improve their productivity, for work and for play,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “Since 1977, we’ve been America’s favorite truck, and we’ve never taken that leadership for granted. This new F-150 is our latest example of Ford’s commitment to going further for our customers through continuous innovation.”

The truck will also feature an embedded 4G LTE modem for a WiFi hotspot which can connect up to 10 mobile devices at one time.

Ford also says this F-150 will have the best towing capability of any F-150 ever.