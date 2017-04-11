Former Jewish Community Center camp counselor sentenced in child porn case

(WXYZ) - Former Jewish Community Center camp counselor Matthew Kuppe pleaded guilty to a federal charge of distribution of child pornography back in August of 2016.

Today was Kuppe's sentencing. The plea deal set a 10-year prison sentence. The judge also set 7 years after that for supervised release.

Kuppe was originally charged with six counts that included production of child porn which would have been a mandatory 15 years in prison, but that was tossed out in the plea deal.

The attorney for parents of the three kids involved, Bill Seikaly says they are happy with the sentence. But they are not happy that Kuppe gets to be released for 60 days before he starts his sentence.

They also want the JCC to tell them everything about this case from their internal investigation and whether any other kids beyond the 3 may have been involved.