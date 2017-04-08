Four big mistakes women over 40 make

DETROIT(WXYZ) - It's the age-old question, how can I look and feel younger the older I get?

You can try creams or cosmetic procedures, but health expert Dr. Christine Horner says the secret is simply maintaining your health.

She writes all about it in her new book "Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty."

Dr. Horner says the 4 big mistakes women over 40 make are:

1. Mismanaging menopause

2. Accepting weight gain

3. Not loving their self

4. Heart disease

