Fraser officials holding public meeting on sinkhole Monday night

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Many families evacuated after a massive sinkhole opened in Fraser on Christmas Eve are back home again. Meanwhile, Fraser city officials are holding a public meeting on Monday night to address any concerns.

In all, 19 families were allowed back to their homes near 15 Mile Rd. Three homes have been condemned due to the sinkhole.

The concern continues to be the broken sewer line and the estimated cost of $100 million to fix it.

Gov. Rick Snyder, who declared a state of emergency last week, hopes state and federal money will ease the issue.

