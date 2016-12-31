Fraser sinkhole crews call for water conservation in Macomb County
9:33 AM, Dec 31, 2016
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Crews at the scene of the Fraser sinkhole are calling on a large number of Macomb County residents to conserve their water.
Homes and businesses that are currently being served by the damaged sewer line are encouraged to curb their water usage to prevent wastewater from going into rivers, streams and basements.
The sewer reportedly serves about 150,000 homes and 300,000 residents in a number of communities including Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Fraser, Harrison Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, Selfridge ANG Base, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Utica and Washington Township.
Right now, crews say they are working to create a more permanent bypass system.
Macomb County officials have released the following guidelines to help with water conservation:
In every room that contains plumbing
-Repair leaky faucets, indoors and out.
-When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under
running water.
-Fill your sink or basin when washing and rinsing dishes.
-Only run the dishwasher when it's full.
-When buying a dishwasher, select one with a "light-wash" option.
-Only use the garbage disposal when necessary (composting is a great alternative).
- Install faucet aerators.
In the Bathroom
-Take short showers instead of baths.
- Turn off the water to brush teeth, shave and soap up in the shower.
-Fill the sink to shave.
- Repair leaky toilets. Add 12 drops of food coloring into the tank, and if color appears in
the bowl one hour later, your toilet is leaking.
- Install a toilet dam, faucet aerators and low-flow showerheads.
Laundry
- Run full loads of laundry.
- When purchasing a new washing machine, buy a water saving model that can be
adjusted to the load size.