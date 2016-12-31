Fraser sinkhole crews call for water conservation in Macomb County

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Crews at the scene of the Fraser sinkhole are calling on a large number of Macomb County residents to conserve their water.

Homes and businesses that are currently being served by the damaged sewer line are encouraged to curb their water usage to prevent wastewater from going into rivers, streams and basements.

The sewer reportedly serves about 150,000 homes and 300,000 residents in a number of communities including Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Fraser, Harrison Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, Selfridge ANG Base, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Utica and Washington Township.

Right now, crews say they are working to create a more permanent bypass system.

Macomb County officials have released the following guidelines to help with water conservation: