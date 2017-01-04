Fraser sinkhole financial impact now the focus of Macomb County officials

(WXYZ) - Macomb County officials are turning their attention to the financial impact of the sinkhole in Fraser.

County Executive Mark Hackel and the new Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller held a press conference this afternoon, as two more homes have now been condemned.

County officials talked with Governor Snyder by phone, telling them the issue with the sinkhole is something they need help with.

"As everyone knows, we're facing a incredibly large challenge here and a very expensive one," Miller explained. "Potentially, an incredibly expensive fix. And quite frankly we're looking for help. We are looking for help."

That is what Miller told Governor Snyder this afternoon.

Local officials believe the total expense to fix the sinkhole issue could run in the tens of millions, but that number could go up.

They're installing a temporary bypass, which will take three to four weeks to build.

The bypass should prevent discharge of raw sewage into the Clinton River.

Officials are looking into declaring an emergency but say they are not ready to do so just yet.

Three houses are condemned, while 20 neighboring families have not been able to return home since the sinkhole was discovered Christmas Eve.

County officials are also looking into possibilities of reimbursing the impacted families and purchasing the condemned homes from the owners, but they do not know if and where they can get the funds for that.

"Of course, there are 3 homes - those poor families, unfortunately, are never going to go home."

Miller also spoke to Governor Snyder about coming out to Fraser to check out the damage.

No date has been set yet, but he is expected to visit.

In the meantime, he has a team assisting county officials with this issue.