Free community health & awareness fair planned for January 20th in Harper Woods

(WXYZ) - Chandler Park Academy and Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine are presenting their 5th Annual Family Health Fair and Taste Fest.

The Health Fair will take place on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 3:00 - 6:00pm. at Chandler Park Academy High School, 20254 Kelly Road (south of eight mile) in Harper Woods.

Free flu shots along with glucose and blood pressure testing, dental screenings, and vision testing will be available during the fair, as well as information on flu health, glucose management, stress management and nutrition and exercise.

This Health Fair is presented in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, (A Day of Service).