Free tax help available to people in Wayne County

9:47 AM, Jan 22, 2017
(WXYZ) - It’s a chance for people who live in Wayne County to get their taxes done -- for free.

Free tax help is available to households with annual incomes less than $54,000 per year.

Organizer Tarence Wheeler joined 7 Action News to talk about the upcoming tax help events at River Rouge High School.

Free tax help is available:
- Wednesday, January 25
- Wednesday, February 1
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
- River Rouge High School, 1460 Coolidge Highway.
- Appointments are preferred at (313) 388-9799, but walk-ins are accepted

People should bring:
- W-2 forms
- Proof of any other taxable income
- Valid driver’s license or state ID
- Social Security cards for all claimed dependents
 

