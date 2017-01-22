Free tax help available to people in Wayne County

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 11:51AM EST expiring January 23 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
(WXYZ) - It’s a chance for people who live in Wayne County to get their taxes done -- for free.
Free tax help is available to households with annual incomes less than $54,000 per year.
Organizer Tarence Wheeler joined 7 Action News to talk about the upcoming tax help events at River Rouge High School.
Free tax help is available:
- Wednesday, January 25
- Wednesday, February 1
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
- River Rouge High School, 1460 Coolidge Highway.
- Appointments are preferred at (313) 388-9799, but walk-ins are accepted
People should bring:
- W-2 forms
- Proof of any other taxable income
- Valid driver’s license or state ID
- Social Security cards for all claimed dependents