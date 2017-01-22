Free tax help available to people in Wayne County

(WXYZ) - It’s a chance for people who live in Wayne County to get their taxes done -- for free.

Free tax help is available to households with annual incomes less than $54,000 per year.

Organizer Tarence Wheeler joined 7 Action News to talk about the upcoming tax help events at River Rouge High School.

Free tax help is available:

- Wednesday, January 25

- Wednesday, February 1

- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

- River Rouge High School, 1460 Coolidge Highway.

- Appointments are preferred at (313) 388-9799, but walk-ins are accepted

People should bring:

- W-2 forms

- Proof of any other taxable income

- Valid driver’s license or state ID

- Social Security cards for all claimed dependents

