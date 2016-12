(WXYZ) - Our Detroit's Most Wanted reports have helped capture dozens of fugitives, putting them behind bars.

But we want to get them all off the streets.

That's why were looking back, profiling some of the most ruthless, violent and dangerous criminals we've ever featured - criminals who are all still on the run.

We've got the new clues that could lead to their arrests, as well as a message for them - straight from the law enforcement personnel hunting them down.

Ann Marie LaFlamme has the special report Friday on 7 Action News at 11 pm.