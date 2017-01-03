GALLERY: Fiat Chrysler to show off Portal concept vehicle

(WXYZ) -

Fiat Chrysler is expected to show off it’s new Portal concept vehicle geared toward the millennial generation at this year's CES in Las Vegas.

The automaker describes it as the next generation of "family transportation."

The Portal is an all-electric, self-driving vehicle that is estimated to have about a 250-mile range on a full charge.

The vehicle is also equipped with facial recognition software and community sharing technology that allows passengers to share media like music and videos with other passengers.

