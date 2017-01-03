GALLERY: Fiat Chrysler to show off Portal concept vehicle

9:55 AM, Jan 3, 2017
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC

Chrysler Portal Concept Interior

FCA US LLC

Chrysler Portal Concept portal-shaped side-openings, with articulating front and rear doors

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience designed with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in mind, seamlessly connecting with mobile phones, cameras, tablets, laptops

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior, side-view and LED interactive portal lighting

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept high-mount display and instrument panel

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience. Facial recognition and voice biometric technologies work together to provide a seamless personalization experience. As a result, all passengers can set up individual and group settings for an enjoyable, customized experience

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience. Media such as music, images and videos from personal devices can be shared with a simple upward swipe to the display screen

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Charging Port

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept floating console and in-floor track mounting system

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience. Once at the destination, interior and exterior cameras can capture the moment with a selfie, which is then automatically downloaded to everyone’s personal device and can be shared via social media

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Interior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior, side-view and LED interactive portal lighting

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience. Media such as music, images and videos from personal devices can be shared with a simple upward swipe to the display screen

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior and LED interactive portal lighting

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior and LED interactive portal lighting

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept floating console and in-floor track mounting system

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept in-floor track mounting system

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience. Stretching across the top of the instrument panel is a high-mount display with Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED). This technology makes the display screen brighter, sharper and enables the driver to react quickly to alerts

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept 21-inch wheels

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience. With ecommerce, there is no need for cash or a credit card as the payment can be securely transacted from the vehicle while in transit

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior and LED interactive portal lighting

FCA US LLC
The heart of the Chrysler Portal Concept is its lithium-ion battery pack, mounted underneath the vehicle floor. The battery pack’s energy is rated at about 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh). Fully charged, the battery pack gives the Portal an estimated driving range of more than 250 miles

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept mono-volume form and electric powertrain maximize interior space and reduces exterior footprint.

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior, side-view

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Interior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept pedals

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept Exterior

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept user experience w/3-D Graphics

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept high-mount display and instrument panel

FCA US LLC
Chrysler Portal Concept exterior, side-view and LED interactive portal lighting

FCA US LLC
(WXYZ) -

Fiat Chrysler is expected to show off it’s new Portal concept vehicle geared toward the millennial generation at this year's CES in Las Vegas. 

 

The automaker describes it as the next generation of "family transportation." 

The Portal is an all-electric, self-driving vehicle that is estimated to have about a 250-mile range on a full charge. 

The vehicle is also equipped with facial recognition software and community sharing technology that allows passengers to share media like music and videos with other passengers. 

Read more about the Portal here. 

