Gas prices fall in metro Detroit but still higher than national average

(WXYZ) - Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan have fallen for the second straight week after seeing a major rise a couple weeks ago.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices have fallen .4 cents per gallon with the average price in metro Detroit at $2.45 per gallon. That compares with the national average, which is $2.34 per gallon after seeing no change int he past week.

Comparing this to the past couple of years, gas prices are higher. Sunday's average gas price was 19.1 cents higher than one year ago and 7.8 cents higher than a month ago.

Looking at the last five years, the average price was $2.26 per gallon in 2016, $2.98 per gallon in 2013, $3.50 per gallon in 2014, $3.45 per gallon in 2013 and $4.01 per gallon in 2012.

The cheapest gas can be found in the Toledo area at $2.36 per gallon, while Flint is at $2.45 per gallon and $2.46 per gallon in Ann Arbor.