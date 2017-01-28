Girlfriend accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in Roseville home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a 31-year-old Eastpointe man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning in Roseville.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on the 18000 block of Birmingham Street, near 12 Mile and Utica Road.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend. She is accused of stabbing the man with an edged weapon.

There is no other information available at this time.

