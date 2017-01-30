General Motors, Honda team up to mass produce fuel cell systems

DETROIT (WXYZ) - General Motors and Honda has announced today that they are teaming up to mass produce a fuel cell system.

Executives from both automakers were joined by Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley to reveal the new company called Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC.

The goal is to produce advanced hydrogen fuel cell systems to be used by both companies. Honda and GM reveal they have been working together since July 2013.

The company will reportedly be operated by a board of directors comprised of executives from both automakers.

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC will be based at a GM facility site in Brownstown, Michigan.