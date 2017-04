(WXYZ) - Goodfellows of Detroit is selling a Detroit Tigers ticket package for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

The package includes a game ticket, special hoodie and $5 donation to The Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund.

The game is on April 9 at 1:10 p.m.

You can purchase the ticket package here.

If your party is over 15, you're asked to contact corey.thomas@tigers.com.