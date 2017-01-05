Gov. Rick Snyder signs bill to raise speed limits on designated roads

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a bill that would increase the speed limits on designated roadways in the state, the governor's office announced on Thursday.

The legislation, sponsored by state Reps. Bradford Jacobsen, Rick Outman, John Kivela and Charles Smiley, will increase the speed limit to 75 mph on at least 600 miles of freeways and up to 65 mph on at least 900 miles of non-freeway "M" roads.

The increases will only allowed if safety and engineering studies show the 85th percentile of speed currently driven on the roads allow for it.

It also raises the maximum speed for trucks from 60 to 65 mph.

“Ensuring that all Michiganders are safe while operating vehicles on our state’s roadways is critically important, and these bills allow for appropriately increased speed limits on certain roadways after safety studies are conducted,” Snyder said.