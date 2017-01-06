Gov. Snyder declares disaster, state of emergency in Macomb County due to sinkhole

(WXYZ) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has declared a state of emergency and disaster for Macomb County due to the sewer line collapse and sinkhole in Fraser.

The declaration comes just one day after Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel also issued a state of emergency for the city.

By declaring a state of emergency, the governor made state resources available in cooperation with local recovery efforts.

“The terrible situation in Fraser has displaced families and caused a burden to those living in the area,” Snyder said in a release. “The state is committed to using all of its resources and working with local partners to ensure this community recovers and residents return to a sense of normalcy. I’d like to thank emergency responders and the many others who have been working hard to address this situation.”

According to the governor's office, "there is an imminent threat to cause widespread and severe damage to 11 communities and Selfridge Air National Guard Base" because of the size of the sinkhole and the instability of the ground.

"Over 200,00 homes and businesses and over 500,000 residents and their property could be impacted should the ground shift, the sinkhole expand or severe weather impact the area," the governor's office added.

Earlier this week, two more Fraser homes were condemned due to the massive sinkhole at the corner of Eberlien and 15 Mile. It formed around Christmas and is on the brink of collapse. In all, three homes are condemned.