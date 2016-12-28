Governor expected to sign bill to create law that would help protect animals from convicted abusers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "We hope to curb animal abuse," said State Representative Harvey Santana who helped push a bill that would help keep dogs and cats out of the hurtful hands of those convicted of animal abuse and neglect.

Now, Governor Rick Snyder is expected to sign the bill, Logan's Law, later this week.

Logan was a beloved Husky that had acid poured on him while he was in his own backyard in the Port Huron area.

Logan's attacker was never caught for the 2012 attack and he died about five months later.

But Logan's owners, Matthew and Nancy Falk, set out to honor him by helping to protect other animals through legislation named after Logan.

Under Logan's Law, non-profit shelters and rescues would, at no charge, be able to search a Michigan State Police database to find out if anyone interested in adopting a dog or cat had been convicted of animal abuse or neglect.