Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island deals and steals

Cloudy
HI: 83°
LO: 62°
(WXYZ) - The Grand Hotel is offering a package to help you and your family kick off fall:
Its "Celebrate Michigan" package is $130 per night, per person and it includes:
-Accommodations at the Grand Hotel
-Full breakfast and five course dinner
-Free admission to Fort Mackinac
-25% off lunch at Grand Hotel restaurants
-10% off Grand Hotel shop merchandise
-Free golf greens fees
This limited time offer is available October 5, 12 and 26. Space is limited. You can call the hotel to make a booking.