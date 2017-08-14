Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island deals and steals

(WXYZ) - The Grand Hotel is offering a package to help you and your family kick off fall:

Its "Celebrate Michigan" package is $130 per night, per person and it includes:

-Accommodations at the Grand Hotel

-Full breakfast and five course dinner

-Free admission to Fort Mackinac

-25% off lunch at Grand Hotel restaurants

-10% off Grand Hotel shop merchandise

-Free golf greens fees

This limited time offer is available October 5, 12 and 26. Space is limited. You can call the hotel to make a booking.