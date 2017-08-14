Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island deals and steals

8:48 PM, Aug 13, 2017
(WXYZ) - The Grand Hotel is offering a package to help you and your family kick off fall:

Its "Celebrate Michigan" package is $130 per night, per person and it includes: 

-Accommodations at the Grand Hotel 

-Full breakfast and five course dinner 

-Free admission to Fort Mackinac 

-25% off lunch at Grand Hotel restaurants 

-10% off Grand Hotel shop merchandise 

-Free golf greens fees

This limited time offer is available October 5, 12 and 26. Space is limited. You can call the hotel to make a booking. 

