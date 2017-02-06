DETROIT (WXYZ) - Octavion is a 16-year-old who describes his personality as kind of laid back.

“What I like to do for fun is play basketball and write songs, some rap some poem stuff,” said Octavion.

His goal is to finish high school and go on to college.

“Hey, I’m just looking for a family that’s loving and caring. Like when I’m down, [they] just talk to me,” said Octavion. “I like a Dad who teaches me stuff and have a competition about who knows this about sports or who knows that about sports or a Mom who can teach me about cooking.”

He has a really good relationship with his brother and would like to stay in contact with him if adopted.

“I don’t want him to forget where we came from and the relationship we had,” he explained.

He recalls some tough years in his young life, but he’s optimistic.

“During a lot of the hard times I went through, I just thought that I couldn’t be nothing. I might as well just live on the streets. But I pretty much thought that when I got in foster homes, it would pretty much change my life forever from being negative to positive.”

The teen really hopes to find a forever family.

“We do positive things in life, and it’s a lot of good things that can happen,” he smiled.

If you’d like to read more about Octavion, click here.

You may also call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or M.A.R.E. at (800)589-6273.