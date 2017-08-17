Grant Me Hope: 15-year-old Miyonaha likes swimming, animals, and card games

DETROIT (WXYZ) - When dreaming of the future, Miyonaha thinks about traveling the world, what she wants to be when she grows up, and her adoptive family-to-be.

The tenth grader is 15-years-old and really enjoys making people smile.

“I’m funny and cool to be around. People just like hanging around me because I like make them like happy when they’re down and stuff,” said Miyonaha -- pronounced My-AH’-nuh.

“I like that I’m smart. I’m hilarious,” she added.

One of her fondest memories involves swimming.

“When I was younger, I went to the wave pool. This is when I was first leaning how to swim. I went all the way back of the wall,” she recalled. “I learned I couldn’t be a professional swimmer.”

She does envision a future involving four-legged friends.

“I hope I can be a vet. I really love animals especially huskies. They’re my favorite dogs,” she said.

“My proudest moment was when I passed the fifth grade. It’s because when I was younger, I was like struggling at school,” said Miyonaha.

“I didn’t want to flunk or fail cause you want to graduate. And that’s what I did. I graduated,” she said proudly.

She likes to draw, color, and play games – especially the card game UNO.

She dreams of traveling to Hawaii one day.

Having a future family is her main dream though.

“I would like to have a Mother and a Dad and an older brother and a younger sister. I’ll help them when they’re upset. And be positive to them and encourage them to do the right thing,” she said.

“I think it’s important to adopt teenagers because some people have nowhere to go, and they really need some families to like help them and provide like stuff for them and to like be there for them,” she said.

Miyonaha has been waiting for a forever family since January of 2017.

If you’d like to learn more about Miyonaha, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange – or M.A.R.E. – at (800)589-6273.