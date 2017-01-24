Grant Me Hope: Ciana is a fun-loving girl who loves singing, basketball, volleyball & animals

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Ciana is one of those teenagers whose spirit really shines. Her caseworker describes her as having a “beautiful smile with eyes that sparkle.”

She wants to help rescue animals one day. She also has ambitions of becoming a doctor.

Some of her favorite sports include volleyball and basketball. She’s also a gamer – whether it’s Nintendo DS or puzzles.

Traveling to Hollywood is one of her dreams. She’d love to meet some celebrities.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez is one of her favorite stars.

Exploring new places would be something she’d love to do with her future forever family. Even visiting a place close to home – like Frankenmuth – would be fun in Ciana’s opinion.

Her strongest desire is to be in a family one day. Ciana would do best with a forever family consisting of two parents or a strong female parent.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CIANA, CLICK HERE.

You can also learn more about the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at www.mare.org.