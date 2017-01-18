DETROIT (WXYZ) - Whether he’s on his scooter or pushing a Power Wheels car, Darnell enjoys being active and creative.

“I like arts and crafts…I like to play outside, and I like to swing, “ said Darnell.

He really enjoys play games with his neighbors and siblings. He also love to sing, play drums, and listen to music…especially when his foster Mom is singing to the radio.

His foster Mom describes him as nurturing and warm and cares deeply for his siblings.

“Yes, I am caring, and I like to care about people,“ said Darnell.

His favorite class at school is gym, but his favorite subject is math. In fact, he would like to become a math teacher when he grows up.

FAMILY MATTERS

“I’d like to be adopted because I’d like a nice family of my own,” explained Darnell.

“I would like a nice, kind family that likes to play sports and kind of stuff like that. I like baseball games and football games.”

He’s also hopeful they can help him grow up well and handle life’s hardships.

“When I get angry maybe they can help me with my changes. And I’ll be happy,” said Darnell.

HOPING FOR A HOME

“I think somebody should have me in their home because I’m a caring kid, and I like to be careful. And when somebody gets hurt, I like to help them out because I have a big heart,” said Darnell.

He dressed up in a suit and tie for the cameras and wanted to explain why.

“I picked this suit out today because I wanted to look professional,” he smiled...referring to his on-camera Grant Me Hope interview.

Peeking out from behind a viewfinder at the zoo…and pointing out the polar bears hanging out beyond the fence…you can’t help but smile when you see Darnell.

If you’d like to adopt Darnell or find out more information, you may contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-MARE or (800) 589-6273.

You may also read more about Darnell on the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website.