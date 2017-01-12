Grant Me Hope – David is an active teen who enjoys sports, video games, & drawing

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A natural curiosity keeps David engaged whether he’s indoors or outside.

“I like playing soccer, football, baseball. I sometimes play volleyball. I also play disc ball,” he explained.

But if there’s a tree nearby, you might find him climbing it.

“The only place I feel safe is in a tree – well, [a place] that’s high up,” said David.

But he is ready to face his fears.

“Even though I’m terrified of heights, I want to go skydiving,” he added.

David describes himself as creative and artistic.

“I draw, color, and anything in between. I’m really creative. So I make monsters and stuff in drawings,” he explained.

And his passion plays a big part in the dreams for his future.

“When I grow up, I’m going to be a video game developer no matter what anybody says. I want to live wherever I can enjoy my video games,” he said.

His brother got a Nintendo 64 that David set up. His favorite game to play is Zelda.

“I play video games – any video games as long as there’s no dancing or singing – because I cannot dance and I cannot sing,” he admits.

As for a forever family, David is really looking forward to finding a match.

“I want to live with a family that’s a Mom Dad Brother and sister,” David said.

He is also a cat lover. So, if you’re a family who loves pets, that’s a plus.

He also has a sense of humor when it comes to the whole process.

“The reason why I think I should be in your family is because if you’re too short, I can reach that cookie jar on the top of your fridge,” he said smiling.

READ MORE ABOUT DAVID HERE.

You can also find out more by calling the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.