Grant Me Hope: Donald and Dylan are twins with very unique interests

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Donald and Dylan are 12-year-old twins who have very different hobbies and interests but really love being together.

Donald is all about sports and being active.

HE wants to become a WWE wrestler some day. He also enjoys being outside, riding bikes, and playing basketball.

You can also find him in his own fantasy world playing with action figures and video games.

His foster parent says he’s a little quiet and shy, but he can be outgoing. He’s also respectful and well-mannered.

Dylan is a creative soul with a playful imagination – whether he’s drawing or playing with cars.

His case worker says he is a happy child with lots of energy.

He can also be shy around strangers, but he’s described as silly, fun, and very sweet.

The boys would prefer to be adopted together.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT DONALD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT DYLAN

You may call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or M.A.R.E. for more information about the boys. The number is (800) 589-6273.