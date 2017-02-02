Grant Me Hope: Draven dreams of outdoor adventures, game nights and being a CIA agent

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Whether it’s a quest to land that big fish or a trip up north to hunt for wild game, Draven is fascinated by the outdoors.

“I’d like an outdoor family,” the 12-year-old explained.

He’d also be happy if his future forever family enjoyed playing video games, too.

“When I get adopted I would like to hang out with a family and play video games with my Dad,” he said.

Game nights with his family would be something he’d look forward to.

He describes himself as funny and caring. “I like to help around the house,” he said.

Pizza is his favorite food. Math is his favorite subject. And he dreams of serving others in the future.

“I want to be a CIA agent. I want to protect my people,” he explained. “I’d like to run track so I could be fast in the CIA.”

And his athletic interests go beyond the track.

“When I was swimming at the Y, I passed the swimming test. So I get to be in the deep end diving. It’s pretty cool,” said Draven.

I think why [someone]should adopt me is because I’m a good kid,” he said with a smile.

