Gunman shoots cashier at Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A cashier at a Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side has been shot. The search for suspects is underway.

The woman was taken to a hospital. It happened on the 15000 block of east Warren.

Two men could be seen on video surveillance walking into the store. One of the men held a greeter at gunpoint. The other suspect went to the cashier and ordered her to open it.

He reportedly opened fire when she didn't open the register fast enough.

Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest in this case is asked to call Detroit police.