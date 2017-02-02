Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Detroit holding three-day Liquidation Sale

How does 90% off certain items sound? That's what you can get starting today, at the two Habitat for Humanity ReStores located in Detroit.

The non-profit announced the closure of the stores last month, mostly due to lack of government funding, a decline in sponsorships, and the simple fact that the stores weren't turning a profit.

Habitat is hosting a Liquidation Sale, where shoppers will be able to get a discount anywhere between 25-90% off items such as furniture, appliances, flooring and much more. The sale begins Thursday and will run through Saturday.

One of the stores is located on Detroit's west side. The address is 12630 Greenfield Rd., with hours of operation from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The other store, on the east side, is at 17181 Mack Ave., right near Cadieux. That location is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity says once it does some restructuring within the company, another ReStore will open.

(WXYZ) -