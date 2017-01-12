Hair and Makeup tips to get you ready for the NAIAS Charity Preview

3:02 PM, Jan 12, 2017

NAIAS Charity Preview Hair & Makeup ideas from Mandy Rose Hair and Makeup Studio

WXYZ

(WXYZ) - If you're wondering how to do your hair and makeup for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview, Mandy Rose Hair and Makeup Studio wants to help.

A stylist and makeup artist stopped by WXYZ and TV-20 Detroit to give us some tips. See the video player above for their demonstration.

Mandy Rose Hair and Makeup studio is located at 4147 Orchard Lake Rd. in Orchard Lake, Michigan. To book an appointment call 248-325-9823.

