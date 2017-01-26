Cloudy
HI: 39°
LO: 35°
HI: 33°
LO: 28°
HI: 32°
LO: 24°
We hit the streets to test people's Michigan knowledge on the state's 180th birthday.
(WXYZ) - Happy 180th birthday, Michigan!
To celebrate our great state, DTE Energy compiled a list of 180 reasons Michigan is the best.
Some of the reasons include Michigan having the longest freshwater shoreline in the world, being the birthplace of the Coney dog and having the most lighthouses in the country.
Check out the full list here.
What are your favorite things about Michigan? List them below.