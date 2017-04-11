Hatchet used in Detroit Payless ShoeSource break-in

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a reported break-in at a Payless ShoeSource this morning.

The store is located in the 15300 block of Grand River.

Police say the thief used a hatchet to bust through a window of the business and stole some items from inside.

Investigators tell 7 Action News there wasn't much money in the store before the break-in.

The owner is working on reviewing surveillance video.

