Hatchet used in Detroit Payless ShoeSource break-in
(WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a reported break-in at a Payless ShoeSource this morning.
The store is located in the 15300 block of Grand River.
Police say the thief used a hatchet to bust through a window of the business and stole some items from inside.
Investigators tell 7 Action News there wasn't much money in the store before the break-in.
The owner is working on reviewing surveillance video.
Stay with wxyz.com for any developments with this story.