Ask Dr. Nandi: Bone loss in women may be reduced with an anti-inflammatory diet

(WXYZ) - A new study from my alma mater, The Ohio State University, has found women who eat anti-inflammatory diets to have less bone density loss when compared to women who ate high-inflammatory diets. Researchers looked at data from the Women’s Health Initiative and also found white post-menopausal women under the age of 63 to have a lower risk of hip fractures due to anti-inflammatory diets.



An anti-inflammatory diet contains foods that don’t inflame, like fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains. This research links inflammation to an increased risk of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is when a person’s bones become weak and brittle because new bone is not being made fast enough to keep up with the body’s removal of old bone. This could be due to several factors like your age, race, family history and lifestyle choices.



There are steps you can take to prevent or slow down bone loss. Here are my prescriptions:



Partha’s RX

1. Include lots of calcium in your diet. Good sources are dairy products, broccoli, kale, tofu and canned salmon.

2. Get Vitamin D in your diet as well. It helps your body to absorb calcium. You’ll find it in tuna, egg yolks and fortified milk.

3. Make sure to get protein in your diet. It’s one of the building blocks of bone.

4. Get physical activity. Weight bearing exercises like walking, climbing stairs and jogging can help you build strong bones and make them last longer.



By the time you’re 30 years old, you’ve hit your peak bone mass. After that, you lose a little more bone than you gain. For women, bone loss increases at menopause because their estrogen levels drop. So it’s important to eat right and exercise at every stage of life.