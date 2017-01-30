Ask Dr. Nandi: Helping kids build relationship with food is better than bribery

(WXYZ) - There are many ways to get your kids to eat their vegetables, but how do we get our kids to want to eat nutritious foods?



I have three kids so I have plenty of experience dealing with the word “no."

Here’s what I do: I start talking with them about vegetables in the supermarket. When we get home, they help in the kitchen preparing them. When it comes to mealtime, vegetables are served and eaten. Because I don’t usually give them other unhealthy choices. If you let your kids have too many snacks before or after their main meals, they know they can hold off and eat something more desirable later.



Start early with vegetables and don’t be frustrated or discouraged when you hear the word no. I certainly hear that word! If you have toddlers, they may need up to 15 exposures before they decide to try something. Don’t pressure or force your kids to eat vegetables. You want a positive meal-time environment. Don’t draw unnecessary attention to veggies or have an expectation that your children are not going to like what’s on the table before you even offer it to them.





Partha’s RX

1. Serve vegetables at meals starting when your kids are young. Peas, corn and carrots are great ones to start with because they’re naturally sweeter.

2. Set a good example. If your kids see you enjoying vegetables, then they will be more likely to try them.

3. Experiment with different seasonings and how you prepare them. Be sure not to overcook vegetables which can make them too soggy or mushy.

4. Don’t hide vegetables in food. You may sneak in a few extra nutrients, but it doesn’t help your kids develop a healthy relationship with veggies.



Bribing kids with dessert may work at first, but it typically doesn’t last. You’re teaching them that dessert is more desirable than vegetables.

It’s not the kind of relationship you want them to have with nutritious food. Instead, choose the path of patience, role modeling and repeated neutral exposure. Over time they’ll be more open to trying new foods.