Ask Dr. Nandi: Kids should pay more attention to mistakes, study suggests

(WXYZ) - This is a cool study out of our own Michigan State University. Researchers had 123 children with an average age of 7 take part in a computerized task while their brain activity was recorded.

The children who made mistakes and focused on what went wrong, tended to pay better attention and were more apt to improve their performance. These kids were more likely to have a “growth mindset” where they believe people can work towards getting smarter.

So, there were kids who had what the researchers called a “fixed mindset." They believed their intelligence was fixed or set in stone.

Many kids with fixed mindsets often don’t want to acknowledge when things go wrong. The researchers found these kids could bounce back after their mistakes, but only if they paid close attention to what went wrong. This research shows that parents and teachers should help children pay attention to errors. Too often we tell kids they’ll get it next time or gloss over what went wrong.



Partha’s RX:

1. In order for kids to grow, tell them mistakes are a part of life and help them to focus on finding solutions.

2. Make sure your child knows you love them unconditionally. Tell them they are not expected to be perfect in order to be loved.

3. Encourage your child to take responsibility for their mistakes. And praise them when they admit what went wrong.



4. Share past example of mistakes you’ve made as well. Tell them what you learned and how you became stronger because of them.



We as a society sometimes put too much emphasis on being smart. Research suggests if we praise children for how smart they are, they may be less likely to persist when faced with challenges. Instead, if you praise them for being persistent, then they are less likely to see their mistakes as a sign of failure or become discouraged when things get tough.