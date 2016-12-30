Ask Dr. Nandi: Making New Year's resolutions

(WXYZ) - It's that time of year again when I hear the same New Year's resolution from many of my patients.

They want to lose weight and lead healthier lives. Unfortunately, many people fail because you think this requires an expensive gym membership, rigorous exercise and an insanely restrictive diet plan.

But you can make this happen – you just need to realistically include healthy habits into your everyday lives.



I have 5 prescriptions for a healthy new year. These are easy to incorporate into your life without flipping it upside down.



Partha’s RX:

First I want you to “Move with Purpose” throughout your day. Take the stairs and not the elevator, walk your neighborhood or visit a mall, play tag with your kids or grandkids.



Second is to Eat Smart. Focus on a balanced diet of unprocessed foods with 80% of it vegetables. But don’t be too hard on yourself – you can have your favorite foods in moderation.



Third – I want you to have a healthy mindset. Be mindful of how you talk to yourself. Plant flowers of positive thoughts and you’ll see success grow.



Fourth – take care of your soul. Include spirituality as it plays a huge role in maintaining good health. You can achieve this in several ways, by finding religion, or meditating, serving your community or just being grateful.



And lastly – Stay connected. The power of community, your tribe, can infuse your life with health and wellness. And this helps you live longer.



When you have long-ingrained bad habits, change can take time. But don’t get discouraged. Love who you are, accept where you’re at, and promise yourself you’ll never give up.

Accept that missteps are part of the learning process. And no matter what month it is, you can make changes any day of the year. You don’t have to wait until New Years Eve to begin.