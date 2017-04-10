Ask Dr. Nandi: No TV during meals may lower obesity risk

(WXYZ) - Avoiding TV while eating family meals may lower your obesity risk, according to a new study.



This study comes from one of the Universities I studied at, The Ohio State. Researchers looked at data of nearly 13,000 adults to see if mealtime practices affected health.

According to the findings, those who never watched television while eating family meals were 37 percent less likely to be obese when compared with adults who always watched TV.



Findings showed the adults whose family meals were all home-cooked had a 26% lower risk of obesity compared with those who ate few or no home-cooked family meals. But the researchers stress that it’s not the frequency of home-cooked meals, but the quality of your meals along with family environment. So here are my prescriptions:



Partha’s RX

Don’t allow TV, phones or other media devices at or near the dinner table. Make sure they’re turned off. If you need background noise, you can play music. Meal times are for nourishment, comfort and support. Your goal is to spend quality time with your loved ones. You don’t have to make fancy meals but keep them healthy. Serve salads, veggies, wholegrains, healthy proteins and don’t forget the fruit. And don’t forget physical activity as it’s so important for your health. Find a fun activity the whole family can enjoy and you’ll be more likely to stick with it.

Eating your meals together as a family meals is so important. They benefit everyone but especially children.

Not only will they be less likely to become overweight or obese, but kids will be less likely to try cigarettes, illicit drugs, prescription drugs and alcohol. Their school grades are often higher and overall you have a better relationship with them.