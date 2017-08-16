Ask Dr. Nandi: Opioid overdose deaths on the rise

(WXYZ) - According to a new report by the National Center for Health Statistics, drug overdose deaths for teens between the ages of 15 and 19 have increased.

The numbers had been down in previous years, but in 2015 they jumped 19%. Moving up from 3.1 to 3.7 per 100,000 teenagers.

Although the death rate for males is higher than females, the number of teenage girls overdosing is at its highest since 1979.

Researchers reported most of the deaths were accidental.

What’s concerning is we don’t know if this trend will continue.